carpet (beth)

There was the sprawling ocean and the sprawling land, and we were floating above it all. Everything up there soared. Our faces were rosy and chapped. I could feel my heart leaping through my shirt. The sea was thick in wavy blankets of deep greens, and suddenly, the sky looked like it would like the top of our heads. There was mainland river runoff rushing to the ocean, ships inching along the horizon, the sound of hysterical sea birds. It was cold, but it was all ours, and for a moment, nothing else mattered. ~From Creatures by Crissy Van Meter

Movies I want to see in the theater, in no particular order

Little Women

Beautiful Neighborhood

Frozen 2

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

Marriage Story

The Thanksgiving break was as delightful as I hoped it would be. We did indeed watch movies both evenings, and there were boys sprawled everywhere across the floor in the livingroom. It was like an extended sleepover. We ate together, played games and laughed at each other’s jokes. It was perfect— in the way that we do perfect. The day after the holiday some of us went to the beach, a few dogs in tow. But when we got there unfortunately at high tide, the water was higher than I had ever seen it. The beach was gone and the waves were taller than my head. There weren’t many places to park, since the water had cut off access to some of the lot. Many people were there using their phones to film the violent waves, some were standing in the backs of trucks for a better view.

I didn’t get any pictures, I was too shocked. Too in awe of the way the water was behaving. Often when we come to this beach in November it’s practically deserted. That day I remember thinking “Who are these people and why are you here? This is my beach.” It’s true, I have been to this beach more than any other in my life. I love collecting the rocks and watching my feet make their mark in the sandy carpet as I walk from one side to the other. That day we were there at high tide, and pulling away in the truck I thought abut the relationship the water has with the moon. The way the moon tugs at all of us, a steady presence guiding us onward, an invisible rope connecting us to it.

And now here we are in December, it’s as if we blinked and opened our eyes to see the calendar say “One Week to Christmas. T will be home on Sunday. Monday is my last day and I’m in one of those places where I am eager to be there on vacation, but also wishing for more time to get ready. The eternal push and pull of late December.

My present to myself this year was to try and take the month at an easier pace. Rather than cram everything in, I’ve tried to schedule some visits with friends in January. It’s my way of trying to be kind and at the same time extend the holiday. M and T and I will be here at home, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That is its own Christmas Miracle. I hope we watch movies while we are covered in blankets and eating caramel popcorn. I want T to laugh out loud in unexpected places, his peal of laughter ringing in my ears. I hope we go out to the movies, going in when it’s light, coming out chatting about what we’ve seen when it’s over and suddenly registering that it’s dark. I so enjoy that particular bit of magic that can happen when you see a matinee. I want time to sit and enjoy each other. I find that’s when I’m happiest. Stopping my life long enough to look at the ocean and taking in its majesty, or notice the moon when I’m taking one of the dogs out for a late night walk. The moon was so achingly gorgeous a few nights ago. I grabbed my camera and took some not-so-great pictures. But I was proud that I made the attempt. I want to mark the last full month of the month. The year. The decade. It feels like everything is last this, last that. And last even more.

I’ve been thinking a lot about where I was ten years ago, in the middle of going back to school for my degree. I was busier than I’ve ever been, focusing on the writing, and having to say No to so many fun things because of school deadlines. I didn’t ever feel thankful for that time when I was in it, which is so often the case. Ten years from now I’ll look back on this and wish I were here again. I’m trying to feel grateful for it all. Despite the cold, despite the dark, our house is warm, my family will soon be here together humming and singing and reading the books we give each other as gifts. For this moment it is ours, and truly, nothing else matters.

Wishing you all a joyful end to your year and a beautiful beginning to this next decade.

A, your word for next time is butter.