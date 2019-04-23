square (beth)

The girl asks to hear the same stories over and over again. The boy asks about moments of their childhood together, as if they had happened decades or even centuries ago. So we tell them. We tell them all the stories we are able to remember. Always, if we miss a part, confuse a detail, or if they notice any minimal variation to the version they remember, they interrupt, correct us, and demand that the story be told once more, properly this time. So we rewind the tape in our minds and play it again from the beginning. p 8 from The Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli

T came home on Saturday from college and we spent the evening at a friend’s house at their Seder. There was music playing in the background and good food lovingly made and lots of banter and conversation. It was an evening that I could hardly have envisioned when our kids were small.

The talk eventually turned from current events to school and classmates and time abroad. T brought up a podcast he had listened to in London called The Worst Idea of All Time in which two guys from New Zealand pick a movie and watch it every week for a year. Yep. You read that right– a whole year. So the question was posed, which movie do you think you could rewatch that many times? I didn’t have a real answer, but I could think of plenty of albums that I had listened to over and over on continuous loop.

There was a summer when I spent most every day at my friend S’s house. I begged to be allowed to stay and one week would often turn into two. They lived on a farm, so there was always something to do and there were animals everywhere. She had chickens, goats, cats and dogs— I adored everything about it. If we were bored, we would often take the boombox, make sure it was loaded with batteries, and just go and walk the dirt roads. We lived in a very, very rural part of Western Pennsylvania. It was rare to see anyone, either in a car or in a house, so we could play our music as loud as we wanted. The album I remember the most was by Huey Lewis and the News, Fore! We queued up “Hip to Be Square,” over and over again. In fact, sometimes it was just that song. The moment it was done, someone’s finger went to press the rewind button. We got so good that we could time the whirring and stop the tape at almost exactly where the song began. It’s a long-lost skill that I haven’t had to use lately. My memory is crystal clear, even humming the song brings back the vision of us walking, the dust from the road thick in the air, us talking about everything. Well, almost everything, since her little sister was tagging along. Sometimes the only way we got to go was if we promised to keep an eye on her. Somehow we never tired of that song or the album. I wonder if we actually physically wore it out? I still know every song, word for word.

List of albums I have listened to on continuous loop, in no particular order:

Footloose

Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen

Rainbow Connection

The Stranger by Billy Joel

Sweeney Todd

Les Miserables

Blind Man’s Zoo by Ten Thousand Maniacs

Violator by Depeche Mode

Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd

Under the Table and Dreaming by The Dave Matthews Band

Whatever and Ever Amen by Ben Folds Five

Central Reservation by Beth Orton

Mortal City by Dar Williams

Living with Ghosts by Patty Griffin

Hamilton

Dirty Computer by Janelle Monae

Divide by Ed Sheeran

Carrie and Lowell by Sufjan Stevens

Rumors by Fleetwood Mac

Some records, some cassette tapes, some CDs and now back to records again. Each medium brings its own process, its own set of muscle memory. But hearing any of the songs brings forth the whole playlist, some with an A and a B side. The lyrics have seeped into my DNA. There is something to be said for that immersive experience; for sinking in and letting it wash over you time and time again, finally coming up for air when you feel like you have learned all you can.

It can’t be easy for these comedians turned podcasters from New Zealand, nerds in their own right—which would be classified as square if they had been born many years earlier. But there is something to be said for sticking with a project, even though you are subjecting yourself to a specific kind of torture. You need to possess the determination, commitment and resiliency to keep pushing through, because maybe what you’ve learned will bring you out the other side. Maybe you’ll find yourself changed, even ever so subtly…

