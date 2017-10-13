The Nix by Nathan Hill

She whittled down her life until the only thing left to remove was herself.

My grandfather’s art studio still has salmon walls. I know because I peeked in the windows of my old house, the house I grew up in, last weekend. The house is empty of people, though I spotted a piano in my grandparents’ old sitting room and a mattress in their old bedroom. I couldn’t see into any of my old rooms because those are on the second floor and though I found an open window, I didn’t go in. I didn’t go in because I wasn’t sure the floors could be trusted. Also, breaking and entering. My children were watching.

My old house was built in 1812 and I lived there until I was 18. Then I went to college and my grandmother went to a nursing home and my parents went to a new house on the other side of town. We scattered. In truth, my grandmother was scattered years before. When my grandfather died when I was 12, we understood just how far she’d slipped into dementia. From then on, her life was a series of surprises she grew less and less interested in.

But last weekend I spotted her standing on her front steps shaking out a dust mop. Humming. Wearing an apron.

And I found my grandfather jogging down the driveway in our shared effort to catch the school bus one morning.

And I found a series of boards nailed into a gigantic maple tree across the field.

I put those boards there, in the tree. That was a tree I spent a lot of time in and on when I was a kid. I was an only child and relied on books and trees for company.

My kids: “You nailed these boards here?”

Me, proudly: “Yep.”

My kids: “Cool.” And then, “This place is like Hobbesonia.”

A discussion of the imaginary spaces of children and what it’s like to revisit the actual sites layered on top of these imaginary spaces and what meaning these spaces have for psychic and social development and complex thinking skills—is a topic for an essay that I won’t be writing any time soon. It’s enough for me to recognize that we live with ghosts, whether those ghosts are formed from humans, streams, or trees.

When my boys return home as older men, maybe they’ll venture into the back woods that has been known to us all as Hobbesonia for several years, since my oldest labeled it so. Maybe they’ll be impressed by the benches they built from scrap wood and logs. Maybe they’ll see the ghost of their youngish mother, watching from the back yard. I hope my ghost is a benevolent figure, interested in everything they do but wise enough to stay away.

But until the day they are older men, I tell them my stories about climbing trees to the tiny branches and smashing skunk cabbage and drinking from streams through hollow reeds.

Them: “Cool.”