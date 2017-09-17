The Dark Flood Rises by Margaret Drabble

I am the captain of my fate, I am the master of my soul.

It’s Sunday evening and I’m rocking in a chair on my porch. The dogs are watching me from the landing window and whining occasionally, but not quite enough to be annoying. There are boys on the trampoline performing stunts of impossible height and crowing with every successful landing. (What makes a landing successful? It’s hard to tell. From my perspective, anything that doesn’t involve a trip to the emergency room. Their requirements are a tad more strident.)

I wish I could show you the sun.

I can hear the neighbors across the road, though my view of them is blocked and has been since the leaves came out several months ago. Soon, though, we’ll be able to see their house. The leaves are falling. B raked a large pile yesterday, covered it with a tarp overnight, and doubled its size this afternoon. Soon the trees will be skeletal and deprived, and actually, I prefer them that way.

Summer lushness is all well and good, and I couldn’t live in a place where it didn’t come round regularly, but fall and early winter are what I love best, they are why we moved here, they are why we stay.

Soon I will get up and find an excuse for dinner in the kitchen, and make a plan to gather back everyone who lives here and sort out those who don’t, those who have to go home. And then I’ll escape for the evening, off to a pub to drink a glass of wine and talk with other writers. And then to work tomorrow, and a trip this weekend and then, and then, and then…

I’m willing to bet there will be another afternoon or two of sitting on the porch watching the sun grow deeper, listening to men and neighbors and dogs and feeling weirdly content. But not too many. This time of year slopes downward quickly. It’ll be winter before we get used to cooler nights, and then come the holidays, and then, and then and then…

But right now, there is melting sun, warm breeze, and a chair rocking on a porch.