from Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie

She felt, as she did most mornings, the deep pleasure of daily life distilled to the essentials: books, walks, spaces in which to think and work. P 10

Summer sped by with the trajectory of a bullet train. Now here we are meandering towards the finish line, putting the final touches on our plans for the start of school. After Sunday, Monday felt like a day I didn’t want to step into. I knew the eclipse would be happening, but I knew we weren’t hosting a library program, so unlike most of the country I wasn’t really paying attention.

Then the Annie Dillard essay started making the rounds and I got caught up in her imagery, and her phrasing struck a chord. Suddenly I had this intense desire to take part in this event. When I finally made it outside that afternoon, one of our staff had made some pinholes out of cereal boxes. All morning we had been fielding requests for glasses. We could only reply with a polite, sorry we weren’t one of the 5 chosen libraries. So this is what we had, 2 cereal boxes: one Cheerios, one Rice Krispies. Families kept stopping by, some who didn’t want to brave the crowds at the nearby museums and one little family who was hoping we had something since they themselves hadn’t been able to pull anything together.

So we all sat outside on the stone wall warmed by the rays and took turns looking at a tiny image of the macaroni shaped sun. The whole thing was understated and simple. It was just the way we do things. The sharing was what made it special.

As it was, the street in front of the library was torn up by construction and our parking lot was off limits. And the neighbor across the street was out with her grandchildren projecting the image onto a white paper on the ground. She yelled over at least once that she was underwhelmed. We have had, she said storms that caused the sky to darken more than this.

And that was true, the sky was mostly unchanged; yet when I look back I find that I am not. It was not the monumental experience I was imagining. The chance to be outside and capture a moment in these children’s lives will become a story we take out and revisit. With some kids it’s “Remember the night we all slept here and you read the whole seventh Harry Potter book?” Or “Remember when we made the sculpey checkers pieces in the oven and the fire dept came to evacuate us?” This is the role we play in our community. It’s not flashy or loud. It’s quiet and understated. A distilled essential. These moments are a piece of their childhood.

So too with this event and how we help people. Day in, day out. Quietly, steadily and without judgment. Sometimes we’re giving a parent a book on baby sleep habits, other times we’re locating books on car repair or keeping bees. We feed the curious.

This week has me reexamining the relationship between light and dark; parsing such an elemental dichotomy makes you think about life in a more simple, straightforward way. If I had to strip it down to the bare essentials, books would certainly make the desert island cut. They are both pleasure and purpose. I need them for comfort, information, entertainment and escape. Maybe now more than ever. This is the lesson I’m continually trying to learn: dismiss the expectation and instead focus on discovering and reveling in simple pleasures.

But that’s easier written out, than acted upon. I’m forever getting caught up in the fervor and setting the bar of expectation in the stratosphere. Yet even with the chance to write about this event, to think about it’s inherent importance and reflect upon the day, I still feel inadequate. I am desperately trying to counterbalance those emotions. I try to remind myself that I am still here, that showing up is half the battle. I’m attempting to quash that voice in my head that says don’t write, don’t push the publish button. Instead I’m raising my voice, adding my words to the conversation. Writing is still my salve and salvation.

What about you? Did you stand outside to view the eclipse? How was your week? Given that it all feels ready to fall apart at any moment, how are you?